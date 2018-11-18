APKPG urges India to stop human rights violations in IOK

Manchester, November 18 (KMS): The newly elected Chairperson of All Parties Kashmir Parliamentary Group (APKPG) in the UK parliament, Debbie Abrahams, has urged India to follow the recommendations of the Group in its report and stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Debbie Abrahams was talking to a delegation of the Jammu and Kashmir Right to Self Determination International led by its President, Raja Najabat Hussain. Sardar Abdur Rahman Khan, Raja Ghazanfar, Shoaib Akhtar and others were also included in the delegation.

She told the delegation that she and her entire team would play effective role for settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people. She said that peace in the region could be established after granting right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

The members of the delegation on the occasion congratulated the newly elected Chairperson of All Parties Kashmir Parliamentary Group (APKPG) in the UK parliament, Debbie Abrahams and presented her a bouquet. A report compiled by renowned Kashmiri human rights activist, Khuram Pervez, containing more than one thousand rights violations handed over to the APKPG chief.

