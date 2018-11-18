Clashes leave many injured during panchayat polls in Uri

Srinagar, November 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, over a dozen persons were injured after supporters of rival sarpanch candidates went berserk and attacked each other with stones in Nambla area of Uri in Baramulla district during the first phase of sham panchayat elections.

Police fired several shots to disperse the supporters of rival sarpanchs. The building of the Government High School Nambla where the polling booth was located suffered damage after it was targeted by the agitating supporters.

The incident happened when announcement about the winning candidate was about to be made.

A team from police station Uri is camping in the area to bring the situation under control now.

