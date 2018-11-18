India can’t silence Kashmiris through use of brute force: Sehrai

Srinagar, November 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has paid glorious tributes to the two youth who were martyred by Indian troops at Zainapora in Shopian, today.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said, the unprecedented sacrifices of Kashmiri people for the Kashmir cause would not go waste. He said that India could not silence the voices of Kashmiris through use of brute force.

The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman said, the indigenous uprising of the Kashmiris has been met, as usual, with brutal repression by India’s occupation force of over half a million soldiers. “These brutalities will not suppress the spirit of the Kashmiris; it will only intensify their anger and fortify their determination to see India end its occupation of Kashmir,” he added.

Sehrai said, a new generation of Kashmiris has risen spontaneously against India’s illegal occupation – demanding freedom from occupation. “A popular and peaceful freedom movement, led by Kashmiris, young and old, men and women, armed only with an undying faith in the legitimacy of their cause, and a hunger for freedom in their hearts.”

He said, international law and the declarations of the United Nations on Self Determination give the Kashmiri people the right to struggle for their freedom. “Every year, the General Assembly unanimously adopts the resolution, which reaffirms the right of all peoples to self-determination and calls on the states concerned to immediately end their occupation and all acts of repression.”

To end this, steps should be taken practically and the United Nations remains an indispensable Organization to restore order and ensure global peace, stability and prosperity, he said.

“Its principles remain the crucial pillars of international legality, the guide for the conduct of Member States and the guarantor of the legitimate rights of all nations and peoples,” he said and added that the UN must regain its credibility as the central instrument for the promotion of peace, prosperity and liberty.

