Indian trooper killed, two injured in Pulwama attacks

Srinagar, November 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian paramilitary soldier was killed and two army soldiers were injured in separate attacks in Pulwama district on Sunday evening.

Reports said that the unknown gunmen fired on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men at railway station in Kakapora, leaving one injured.



The injured soldier, identified as head constable Chandrika Prasad of 183 D Coy, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed.

In another attack two Indian army soldiers were also wounded in the same area.

Like this: Like Loading...