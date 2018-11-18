Indian troops martyr two youth in IOK

Shopian, Pulwama shut to mourn killings

Srinagar, November 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more youth in Shopian district, today.

The youth identified as Nawaz Ahmad Wagay and Yawar Ahmad Wani were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation at Reban in Zainpora area of Shopian district.

Thousands of people from near and far-off areas thronged the native Reban and Bhatnoora areas of the martyrs to participate in the funeral prayers. Multiple rounds of funerals were held as a sea of people had poured onto the streets to see the last glimpse of the martyred youth. The youth were buried amid high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Scores of men and women wept bitterly on the occasion.

The killing of Nawaz Ahmad Wagay and Yawar Ahmad Wani triggered complete shutdown in their native Shopian and Pulwama districts. All shops and other business establishments were closed while traffic was off the road in the twin districts. The authorities suspended internet services in South Kashmir.

A Seerat Conference was held at the Hyderpora residence of the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, today. Syed Ali Gilani addressing the participants reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the freedom struggle against all odds. Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said, international law and the declarations of the United Nations on self determination give the Kashmiri people the right to struggle for their freedom. Muhammad Yasin Malik expressed concern over the shifting of some Kashmiri political prisoners to jails in Haryana. Representatives from Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum and religious and political organizations also attended the function.

Meanwhile, the authorities slapped draconian Public Safety Act on two youth, Ghulam Mustafa Sheikh and Shakir Ahmad Wani, and shifted them to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu. The youth were arrested by troops in Lolab area of Kupwara district, last month.

On the other hand, unknown persons set abalze a Panchayat Ghar at Natnosa in Handwara area of Kupwara District. The panchayat house suffered extensive damage in the fire incident.

In Manchester, the newly–elected Chairperson of All Parties Kashmir Parliamentary Group in the UK parliament, MP Debbie Abrahams during a meeting with a Kashmiri delegation urged India to implement the recommendations put forth by the Group in its report on Kashmir, stop human rights violations in the occupied territory and grant the people of Kashmir their inalienable right to self-determination.

Like this: Like Loading...