Srinagar, November 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more youth in Shopian district, today.

The youth were killed during a cordon and search operation launched by the troops at Reban in Zainpora area of the district, early this morning.

The martyred youth were identified as Nawaz Ahmad and Yawar Wani. The authorities suspended internet services in the area.

