IOK authorities arrest, shift two youth to Jammu under PSA

Srinagar, November 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities slapped draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on two Kashmiri youth, Ghulam Mustafa Sheikh and Shakir Ahmad Wani from Kupwara district and shifted them to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu.

The youth were arrested by Indian troops during a raid at Lolab in Kupwara, last month.

Indian police claimed that Shakir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Tekipora, Lolab, was a Border Security Force man, and was posted outside the territory. He was on leave when arrested by the forces on the fake charge of being a supporter of freedom struggle. He was also shifted to Kot Bhalwal jail.

