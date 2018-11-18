JKLF pays tributes to Parvaiz Billa, others on death anniversaries

Srinagar, November 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has paid tributes to Parvaiz Ahmad Billa and Shuhada-e-Aali Kadal on their death anniversaries.

A JKLF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said: “These martyrs have rendered sacrifices for our better and secure future and no Kashmiri can ignore their struggle and sacrifices.”

Paying tributes to the martyrs, he said struggle will continue till taking their mission to its logical conclusion.

The spokesman said the martyrdom anniversary of Shuhada-e-Aali Kadal is observed on November 19.

“JKLF leaders along with other people will gather at Mazar-e-Shuhada Eidgah at 10:30am and will participate in a remembrance-cum-prayers meeting,” he said.

In this connection, he said, a blood donation camp will also be held at JKLF office Abiguzar from 11:30 in the morning. The JKLF leaders, activists, students and well-wishers will donate their blood for the welfare of the needy, the spokesman added.

