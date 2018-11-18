Kashmir settlement imperative for regional peace: Waza

Srinagar, November 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has said that settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with Kashmiris’ aspirations through tripartite talks is imperative for peace in the region.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressing a condolence meeting at Dooru Shahabad in Islamabad town said there can’t be any improvement in relations between Pakistan and India unless Kashmir dispute is resolved according to the will of Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, Mukhtar Waza expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Ghulam Rasool Mir, grandfather of senior journalist, Tariq Ali Mir. He visited the residence of the deceased and expressed solidarity with bereaved family.

