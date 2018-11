Srinagar, November 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, unknown persons set abalze a Panchayat Ghar at Natnosa village in Handwara, Kupwara District.

The firemen rushed to the spot as soon as they were informed about the incident.

The panchayat house, located in Reshawari Mohalla of the village, suffered extensive damage in the fire incident.

Like this: Like Loading...