Shopian, Pulwama districts shut to mourn killings

Srinagar, November 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a complete shutdown is being observed in Shopian and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir to mourn the killing of two youth, martyred by Indian troops in Shopian, today.

The martyrs identified as Nawaz Ahmad Wagay and Yawar Wani were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Rebban area of the district, earlier today.

All shops and other commercial establishments are closed while public transport is off the road in the twin districts.

Nawaz Ahmad Wagay was a resident of Rebban Zainapora, Shopian and Yawar Wani belonged to Batnoor Litter, Pulwama.

