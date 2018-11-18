Thousands attend funeral prayers of martyrs in IOK

Srinagar, November 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of the two martyred youth in their native villages in Shopian and Pulwama districts,today.

The youth, Nawaz Ahmad Wagay and Yawar Ahmad Wani were killed by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Reban area of Shopian district, today.

As the bodies of martyrs—Nawaz and Yawar—were brought to their native areas in Reban, Shopian and Bhatnoora, Pulwama, thousands of mourners from adjoining and far-off areas thronged the two villages to attend the funeral prayers of the martyrs.

Multiple rounds of funeral prayers were held for both the martyred youth. The bodies of the youth were lifted to the graveyards amid pro-freedom slogans and anti-India slogans. Scores of men and women wept bitterly on the occasion.

Like this: Like Loading...