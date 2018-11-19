Cop shoots self at dgp’s residence in Jammu

Jammu, November 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a policeman attempted to suicide by shooting himself in Jammu.

The policeman, identified as Subash Chander, shot himself with his service rifle at the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh’s residence in Jammu, said Gandhi Nagar station police officer, Sunil Singh Jasrotia.

He said the cop who was severely injured was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) Jammu where he is under-treatment.

Police are investigating the matter, he said.

