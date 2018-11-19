Graph of rights violations in IOK on the rise: JKML

Srinagar, November 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League led by party General Secretary Muhammad Rafiq Ganai visited Batnoor area of Pulwama district to express solidarity with the family of martyr, Yawar Ahmad Wani.

Yawar Wani along with another youth, Nawaz Ahmad Wagay, was killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Reban in Zainpora area of Shopian district, yesterday.

Rafiq Ganai while addressing the mourners said that Kashmiri youth and scholars were laying their precious lives to resist the India’s forced occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the graph of human rights violations is alarmingly going up with each passing day in Kashmir. “It is high time for international community to pressurize India to stop bloodshed in Kashmir,” he demanded.

The JKML leader said cruelties or machinations by India cannot prevent the people of Jammu and Kashmir from offering sacrifices of their lives and properties for complete liberation from India

Like this: Like Loading...