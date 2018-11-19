Prayers session for Aali- Kadal martyrs held in Srinagar

Srinagar, November 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has paid rich tributes to the Aali- Kadal martyrs at Martyrs Graveyard Eid-Gah Srinagar.

Muhammad Yasin Malik addressing on the occasion recalled the sacrifices of great martyrs like Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Sheikh Abdul Hameed, Shaheed Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Shaheed advocate Jamil Chowdhry and others. He said that theses martyrs laid down their lives for the freedom of Kashmir and wrote a new chapter of sacrifices.



It is worth to mention that a condolence-cum-prayer meeting was held in memory of Sheikh Abdul Hamid and other martyrs including Shaheed Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Shaheed Advocate Jamil Chowdhry, Shaheed Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh, Shaheed Mushtaq Ahmad Kuttay, Shaheed Mustaq Ahmad khan and Shaheed Ghulam Mohammad, who embraced martyrdom at Aali Kadal, Srinagar on 19th November 1992.

After the congregational meeting a blood donation camp was also organized at Hamid Blood Bank, Abi-Guzar in Srinagar in which JKLF leaders, activists, students and well-wishers of martyrs donated their blood for the welfare of humanity. Sheikh Reyaz Ahmad, the younger brother of Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Hamid also donated his blood on the occasion.

Recalling the struggle and sacrifices of Shuhada-e-Aalikadal and Gulam Nabi Butt, younger brother of Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Butt, Yasin Malik said these great sons of soil nurtured the struggle for freedom with their blood.

He said martyr Sheikh Abdul Hamid and his companions embraced martyrdom and wrote a new chapter of sacrifices and struggle. He said, “Today when we are remembering these noble souls, we pledge to take forward their mission to its cherished goal.

Remembering his friend Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Hamid, the JKLF chairman said that he was a great friend who stood in front row and endured every difficulty and hardship with a smile on his face and never complained of any sufferings.

Later, he was arrested by Indian police.

Like this: Like Loading...