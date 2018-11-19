Sehrai concerned over TeH activist’s plight in jail

Srinagar, November 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has expressed serious concern over the plight of party activist, Nasir Abdullah, who has been lodged in the Kot Bhulwal jail for last eight years.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said the continued illegal detention has taken a serious toll on the health of Nasir Abdullah. He said the jail authorities are depriving the Hurriyat leaders of medical aid and the authorities are deliberately denying basic facilities to Kashmiri prisoners.



He expressed concern over the deteriorating health of Nasir Abdullah and other Kashmiri prisoners being ill-treated and subjected to mental and physical torture.

He demanded immediate and unconditional release of all illegally detained Kashmiri political prisoners and appealed the human rights organizations to take note of these violations.

Such gross violation of International laws which compel every country to abide by these rules and regulations to ensure the safety of political prisoner and medical facilities in particular .Sehrai claimed that the political prisoners are put with ordinary criminals “which is not permissible under law”, he added.

He said Indian forces have unleashed a reign of terror in Kashmir. He said the Indian forces have created havoc in every district where people are threatened, properties ransacked, forces raid houses and vandalize belongings.

He said the inhuman and brutal treatment of Kashmiris at the hands of Indian forces disregard all legal safeguards available to a human being. This stubborn approach adopted by the New Delhi stated that it was an irony that a human and political issue is being dealt on the basis of military might while ignoring the exact reality of the dispute.

Like this: Like Loading...