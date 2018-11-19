Sehrai pays tributes to martyred youh in IOK

Srinagar, November 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has paid glorious tributes to the martyrs, Yawar Wani and Nawaz Ahmed, who were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Zainapora in Shopian, yesterday.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said India cannot silence the voices of Kashmiris through use of brute force. He said the unprecedented sacrifices of Kashmiri people for Kashmir cause will not go waste.

He said international law and the declarations of the United Nations on self-determination, give the Kashmiri people the right to struggle for their cause.

Meanwhile, a high-level delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League led by its General Secretary Mohammad Rafiq Ganie visited Batnoor Pulwama to participate in the funeral of Yaawar ah Wani.

Mohammad Rafiq Ganai on the occasion addressing a huge gathering said youths and scholars are sacrificing their lives for the sacred Kashmir cause. He said, “We have seen only the brutal face of India from last six decades.”

On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zafar Akber Butt in a statement paid rich tributes to Aali kadal martyrs. He said, ”Our great martyrs who laid down their lives for freedom of Jammu and Kashmir are our real heroes.”

Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League Chairman, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi in a statement also paid glowing tribute to Aali kadal martyrs.

Like this: Like Loading...