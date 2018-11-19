Trader body warns of agitation against harassment

Srinagar, November 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Economics Alliance (KEA) has threatened to take to streets if harassment of traders by the Goods and Service Tax (GST) is not stopped.

The KEA Chairman, Mohammad Yousuf Chapri addressing a press conference in Srinagar said under a conspiracy, a team of the GST has reached the valley and it is harassing the business community from last several days.

He said the raids by the GST teams are affecting the trade activities in the territory. He said that the traders of Kashmir were already being harassed in Haryana and Punjab in India and now they were frightened in their houses.

Mohammad Yousuf Chapri said that the business community of the territory could not be terrified through such tactics and they would resist the injustices and would go for protest if anti-traders measures were not halted.

