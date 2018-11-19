True supporter of Kashmir struggle will never vote: Gilani

Srinagar, November 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani has said that a true supporter of Kashmir struggle will never participate in sham poll panchayat elections.

Syed Ali Gilani addressing a Seerat Conference at Hyderpora in Srinagar asserted that when people were killed in 2016 for participating in the funeral of prominent youth leader, Burhan Wani all vote-seeking parties were watching the bloodbath of innocent people as mute spectators.

He said hundreds of people marched towards Tral, the hometown of Burhan Wani, only to participate in his funeral procession. “They were not carrying any weapons with them. Later, the power-hungry people stated whether those killed were demanding toffee or milk from the forces’ camps they were getting closer to, he added.

He reiterated the call for boycott of fraud elections and asked people not to pay heed to those who are out to sell the sacrifices of people in the name of votes. He said the main purpose of the Indian government is to kill people of Kashmir. He said, “One party or the other, their agenda is same. Didn’t Congress hang Afzal Guru in Tihar jail? Before that we saw how Muhammad Maqbool Butt was sent to gallows. Today, we are seeing young boys getting killed. All this is planned.”

Expressing concern over plight of Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in various prisons, the APHC Chairman said he has himself seen during the rule of Maharaja Hari Singh, a prisoner convicted with lifer was released after 14 years. “But today, we have people who have completed even more than 25 years in prisons but are not being released. Ashiq Hussain Fakhtoo is a live example.

Similarly, Gilani said, Muslim League Chairman, Masarrat Alam Butt, who was arrested in 2010, continues to be in jail. “He was slapped with Public Safety Act for the 37th time and shifted to Hiranagar jail recently,” he said and added that jails were being filled with Kashmiri people who have committed no crime.

He said that the woman resistance leader, Aasiya Andrabi and her two aides were being subjected to the worst form of torture in Tihar jail. “And the irony is that in blatant violation of Indian Supreme Court guidelines, prisoners are shifted to jails outside Kashmir.” Gilani urged the people to remain steadfast towards the goal of right to self-determination and forge unity on all fronts by leaving behind controversies.

Mentioning the sacrifices of thousands of our prisoners he said that Sang Parivaar is only prolonging their custody using judicial tools and Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Raja Meraj-ud-Din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahamad Khan, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahamad Dar, Shahid Yousaf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Zahoor Ahamad Watali, Asia Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheedah Nasreen continue to bear the brunt of this victimization for more than a year now.

He said shifting of aged and ailing Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori to a Haryana jail is nothing but victimization and revenge.

Like this: Like Loading...