Aali Kadal martyrs remembered on 26th martyrdom anniversary

Srinagar, November 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have played growing tributes to the martyrs of Aali Kadal on their 26th martyrdom anniversary.

The martyrs of Aali Kadal including Sheikh Abdul Hameed, Mushtaq Ahmed Lone, Advocate Jameel Chowdhry, Fayaz Ahmed Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmed Kottay, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan and Ghulam Muhammad embraced martyrdom at Aali Kadal in Srinagar on 19th of November in 1992.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front-R organized a condolence meeting at its office in Srinagar to recall the sacrifices of the martyrs. Speaking on occasion, the JKLF-R leaders pledged to take the mission of these martyrs to its logical end. The meeting was attended by the party Secretary General, Wajahat Qureshi, Khursheed Ahmed Mir, Aijaz Mir, Ghulam Mustafa, Muhammad Sajju and Javed Ahmed Shahnawaz.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Mir, visited martyrs’ graveyard Eidgah in Srinagar to offer fateha for the souls of Aali Kadal martyrs. Javaid Ahmed Mir on the occasion said, “Leaders like Sheikh Abdul Hameed brought the Kashmir issue into limelight at international level.”

The Chairman of Islamic Political Party, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, and Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, in their separate statements in Srinagar while remembering the Aali Kadal martyrs said that they had laid down their lives for the ongoing freedom movement.

