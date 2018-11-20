Arrest spree in IOK cause of great concern: Saghar

Islamabad, November 20 (KMS): The Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, has expressed serious concern over the arrest spree unleashed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement in Islamabad said, “Kashmiri youth are being pushed to the wall. Under the garb of operation ‘All Out’ educated youth are being targeted by the Indian forces’ personnel in every nook and corner of the Valley,” he said. “This has created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty in the territory,” he added.

He said, “Continued detention of DFP Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Shah who is languishing in New Delhi’s Tihar jail for the past more than a year is a cause of concern as his health is deteriorating in the custody.” He urged the world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the simmering situation in the Valley.

“International community must shun its policy of indifference towards Kashmiris and come forward to help resolve the Kashmir dispute,” he demanded.

Like this: Like Loading...