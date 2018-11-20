Indian policeman commits suicide in IOK

Jammu, November 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian policeman has committed suicide in Jammu.

Head Constable, Subash Chander, was on duty at the official residence of the Director General of Police at Bikram Chowk in Jammu when he shot himself with his service rifle at around 10:30 am on Monday. He was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital Jammu by his colleagues. He succumbed to his injuries today.

This incident raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian troops and police personnel to 416 in occupied Kashmir since January 2007.

