Indian repression failed to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle: Mirwaiz

Srinagar, November 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has said that despite unleashing ultimate repression in the territory, India has failed to break the resolve of freedom loving Kashmiri people fighting for their legitimate birth right, the right to self-determination.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the two youth who were martyred by Indian troops in Shopian district on Sunday. The troops killed the youth, Nawaz Ahmed Wagay and Yawar Ahmed Wani, during a cordon and search operation at Reban in Zainpora area of the district.

The Mirwaiz said that the Kashmiri youth were spilling their hot blood for great and sacred cause. “Sacrifices of the Kashmiri youth are our greatest asset and it is the responsibility of the people as well as the leadership to safeguard them at any cost,” he added.

He expressed his heartfelt condolence over the demise of prominent Islamic scholar and the Pakistan Tableeghi Jamaat patron, Haji Abdul Wahab. He termed the death of Abdul Wahab as a great lost for the entire Muslim world and prayed for the highest standards for the deceased in Janah.

