Indian troops martyr four Kashmiri youth in Shopian

Srinagar, November 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today.

The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Nadigam area of the district.

Indian police claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Earlier, a commando of Indian army was killed and three troops were injured in an attack in the same area last night.

Meanwhile, a soldier of Indian Border Security Force was also killed in a blast in Samba district.

