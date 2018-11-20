JRL calls for shutdown on Thursday against target killing of Mir Hafeezullah

Srinagar, November 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) while strongly condemning the targeted killing of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Mir Hafeezullah has called for complete shutdown on Thursday (November 22) to protest this brutal act.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat District Islamabad President, Mir Hafeezullah was killed by Indian armed agents in disguise inside his residence in Achabal area of the district, today. The armed men barged into Mir Hafeezullah’s house and opened indiscriminate fire, injuring him and his wife. They were rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors declared Mir Hafeezullah as brought dead. Mir Hafeezullah, who was released from Indian jail last month, has been receiving life threats from unknown phone numbers. Before Mir, three other Hurriyat leaders namely Muhammad Yousuf Nadeem, Hakeem-ur-Rehman Sultani and Tariq Ahmed Ganai had become victims of targeted killing by India since February this year.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, today, the JRL consisting of Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik said, “Shocked on hearing the news of martyrdom of Mir Hafeezullah early this morning.” Besides observing complete shutdown against this barbaric and inhuman act, the JRL called for peaceful protests after Friday prayers on November 23 to show solidarity with the movement and martyrs, who laid their lives to end this age old slavery.

Expressing deep grief over this killing, the JRL said that this cowardly and barbaric act was the handiwork of Indian agencies. It said that Indian rulers through their local collaborators were eliminating political activists, who raised their voices against India’s illegal occupation. It said in every mass uprising, particularly in 2016, Mir played a pivotal role for about five months to sustain that movement and gave a very tough time to the occupational forces who finally arrested him in a deceitful manner. “Mir Hafeezullah was behind the bars most of the time and was recently released after about two years. Authorities tried very hard to break his will and threatened him with dire consequences if he did not toe their line, when they failed to bow him down, they decided to eliminate him physically.”

The leadership expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and reiterated their stand not to bow down to such gross human rights violations. It appealed to the international human rights organizations to wake up from the deep slumber to stop these barbaric and extra-judicial killings being carried out in the occupied territory under the patronage of Indian forces.

