Mir Hafeezullah falls to target killing

Four more Kashmiri youth martyred in IOK

Srinagar, November 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior leader of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mir Hafeezullah, was martyred by Indian army men in disguise, in Islamabad district, today.

The Indian armed agents barged into the house of Mir Hafeezullah in Achabal area of the district and opened indiscriminate fire, injuring him and his wife. They were rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors declared Mir Hafeezullah as brought dead. Mir Hafeezullah, who was the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat District Islamabad President, played an instrumental role in the 2016 uprising. He was released from Indian jail last month, and had been receiving life threats from unknown phone numbers. He even informed police about these anonymous calls. Before him, three other Hurriyat leaders namely Muhammad Yousuf Nadeem, Hakeemur Rehman Sultani and Tariq Ahmad Ganai had become victims of target killing since February, this year.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani broke down on hearing the tragic news about the killing of Mir Hafeezullah and tear rolled down his eyes.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Democratic Freedom Party and Jamaat-e-Islami in their separate statements strongly condemned the targeted killing of Mir Hafeezullah. They termed the cold-blooded murder of Mir as a part of deep Indian conspiracy to suppress genuine voices for freedom. They said the target killing of Hurriyat leaders betrays India’s acceptance of defeat in Kashmir.

The Joint Resistance Leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar while condemning the killing of Mir Hafeezullah called for a complete shutdown on Thursday and peaceful protests on Friday to protest against the brutal act.

Meanwhile, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today. The troops killed the youth identified as Abid Nabi, Basharat Ahmed, Meraj-ud-Din Najar and Anam-ul-Haq Malik during a cordon and search operation in Nadigam area of the district. Earlier, a commando of Indian army was killed and three others were injured in an attack in the same area.

The killing of youth triggered anti-India demonstrations in Nadigam area of the district. Indian troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on the protesters, injuring many of them including three women. Clashes were reported at Main Chowk, Dalipora, Chatpora and Prichoo areas of Pulwama against the Shopian killings.

People mostly preferred to remain indoors during the second phase of the exercise enacted by India in the name of Panchayat polls in the territory.

On the other hand, in what mockery of India’s pseudo claim over Jammu and Kashmir, it is none other than India’s own prestigious Aligarh Muslim University, which displayed a map of the country without Jammu and Kashmir on posters before an event in the university campus. The map was displayed during a drama which was supposed to take place at the university campus.

