Now AMU too shows map of India without J&K

Aligarh, November 20 (KMS): In what mockery of India’s pseudo claim over Jammu and Kashmir as its integral part, it is none other than India’s own prestigious Aligarh Muslim University, which displayed a map of the country without Jammu and Kashmir on banners before an event in the university campus.

The map was displayed during an anti-Partition drama which was supposed to take place at the university campus. However, the university administration was forced by Hindu extremist elements to cancel the event.

Interestingly, although the university called off the event, yet it did not negate the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir as was depicted on a number of maps displayed in and around the university.

“The posters were made by the drama society for an anti-Partition drama. As soon as the teacher-in-charge got the information, the university took action. We pulled down the posters and postponed the drama,” this was what stated by AMU PRO, Shafey Kidwai.

To save itself from the wrath of Hindu extremists, the university further said that the banners had nothing to do with the politics of the country.

As per media reports, these maps were also put up on the main gate of the university. The reports further said that the posters were also doing rounds in the entire university campus.

The AMU PRO said that the drama was based on Asghar Wajahat’s ‘Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya… O Jamya Nai’.

The play written in 1989 is about the Partition of Indian Sub-continent.

