Shifting of Kashmiri detainees to Haryana jails denounced

Srinagar, November 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front and Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League while condemning the shifting of Kashmiri political prisoners from Jammu jails to jails in Haryana, India, have termed the move as open violations of Geneva Convention on prisoners rights.

The JKNF in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Instead of releasing or shifting the prisoners to their nearby stations, they are being shifted to far off places, indicating the evil designs of New Delhi against Kashmir and Kashmiri people.”

The statement said, “A number of political prisoners including National Front Chairman, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, are already languishing in Indian jails like Tihar in fabricated cases. Now, New Delhi has started shifting the Kashmiri prisoners from Jammu jails to different jails in India which is undoubtedly a cause of concern for hundreds of the relatives of the prisoners.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League also expressed anguish over the shifting of Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Feroz Ahmed Khan, Basharat Ahmed Mir, Lateef Ahmed Rathar, Manzoor Ahmed Najar, Showkat Ahmed Ganai, Ghulam Hassan Shah, Manzoor Ahmed Ganai, Imtiyaz Ahmed Dar, Abdul Majeed Mir, Naseer Ahmed Sheikh, Aamir Aziz Lone, Irfan Ahmed Lone, Zafar-ul-Islam Shah, Imtiyaz Ahmed Mir, Farooq Ahmed Butt, Bashir Ahmed Qureshi, Bashir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Khursheed Ahmed Parray, Firdous Ahmed Parray, Shakeel Ahmed Thokar and others to different jails outside the territory.

The JKML spokesman, Sajjad Ayoubi, in a statement in Srinagar while condemning the move said, “This is gross violation of international laws.” He appealed to the UN, OIC and human rights Organizations including International Committee of Red Cross and Amnesty International to come to the rescue of the Kashmiri detainees.

