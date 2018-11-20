Targeted killing of TeH leader widely denounced

Srinagar, November 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly condemned the targeted killing of senior leader of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mir Hafeezullah, by the men of Indian army in disguise at his Achabal residence in Islamabad district, today.

The leaders and organizations in their separate statements issued in Srinagar termed the cold-blooded murder of Mir Hafeezullah as a part of deep Indian conspiracy to eliminate the pro-freedom leadership in the occupied territory. However, they said that India was living in fool’s paradise if it thought it could suppress the freedom struggle by depriving the masses of their genuine political leadership.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a tweet said that he was shocked and deeply saddened by the killing of TeH leader Mir Hafeezullah who had been repeatedly receiving death threats for the past one month.

The incarcerated Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik in a condolence message sent out from jail termed the inhuman killing of senior Hurriyat leader, Mir Hafeezullah in broad day light as most atrocious and naked act of state repression. On his directions, a JKLF delegation comprising Advocate Bashir Ahmad Butt, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Ghulam Muhammad Dar and Muhammad Ishaaq Ganie visited Achabal Islamabad and participated in the funeral prayers of the martyred leader.

The Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir in its statement termed the targeted killing of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader as part of a well-hatched conspiracy to suppress genuine Kashmiri voices. It demanded an impartial probe into all such killings by some international body.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) termed the killing as the handiwork of hidden hands who have been killing pro-freedom people over the years.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Musaddiq Aadil, Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Zafar Akbar Butt, Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Muhammad Shafi Lone, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and Ummat-e-Islami, in their separate statements also condemned the cold-blooded murder of Mir Hafeezullah and said that the agencies involved in these killings were not only the enemies of humanity but were also devoid of morals and ethics. A delegation of Ummat-e-Islami also participated in the funeral prayers of the martyred leader.

The United Jihad Council Chairman, Syed Salahuddin, in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the killing of Mir Hafeezullah a well-thought-out plan. He said the target killing of Hurriyat leaders has proved that India has accepted its defeat in Kashmir. He urged international human rights organizations to take notice of the killing of innocent people of occupied Kashmir and expose India’s brutal face before the world.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier, three Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Yousuf Nadeem, Hakeem-ur-Rehman Sultani and Tariq Ahmed Ganai have been the victims of targeted killing by Indian army men in disguise since February, this year.

