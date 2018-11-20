TeH senior leader Mir Hafeezullah martyred in IOK

Srinagar, November 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, gunmen backed by Indian secret agencies martyred senior leader of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mir Hafeezullah, in Islamabad district, today.

The Indian armed agents opened fire after barging into the house of Mir Hafeezullah, the TeH District President, at Akingam in Achabal area of the district, injuring him and his wife. They were rushed to Islamabad district hospital where doctors declared the TeH leader as brought dead. However, his wife is being treated in the hospital.

Mir Hafeezullah was released from jail last month after two-year illegal detention.

It is worth mentioning here that Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has recently informed about threat calls from unknown numbers to Mir Hafizullah after his release.

Four prominent leaders have been martyred by the men of Indian secret agencies in disguise since February, this year. The victims include two from Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, one each from Muslim League and Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami.

