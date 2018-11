APHC organizes demo in Srinagar against killing of Mir, youth

Srinagar, November 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference organized a demonstration in Srinagar, today, against the killing of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader, Mir Hafeezullah, and youth in the territory.

A large number of Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Bilal Siddiqi, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Muhammad Rafique Ganai, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous Wani, Rameez Raja, Mukhtar Ahmed Sofi, Muhammad Rafique Shah, Saleem Zargar, Meraj-ud-Ddin Rabbani, Towseef Ahmed, Shakeel Ahmed Butt, Jan Muhammad Najar, Mukhtar Ahmed Dar and women activists assembled at Aabi Guzar in Srinagar to register protest against the killings. The protesters were holding banners reading “Stop killings of innocent Kashmiris” and “Stop human rights violations.”

On the other hand, an APHC delegation visited Akingam area of Achabal in Islamabad district and expressed solidarity with the family of the martyred leader of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Mir Hafeezullah. The delegation included Bilal Siddiqi, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Shaikh Zahoor, Bashir Ahmed, Zahoor Gilani, Rafique Owasi and Muhammad Yousuf Butt. Mir Hafeezullah was martyred by Indian troops in disguise after barging into his residence in Akingam, yesterday.

