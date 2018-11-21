Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) being observed across IOK

Srinagar, November 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Eid Milad-un-Nabi {The birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)} was observed, today, with religious zeal and fervor.

Thousands of people gathered in mosques, shrines and Imambargahs across the territory to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Special prayers were held at night in different mosques.

The biggest congregation was held at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar where devotees from across Kashmir gathered to offer special prayers and had glimpses of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

