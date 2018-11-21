Gilani says TeH target of Indian agencies like Ikhwan targeted JI

Srinagar, November 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that the way Ikhwan, an Indian army-backed militia, selectively targeted members of Jamaat-e-Islami in the past, the same pattern is now being followed to eliminate the leaders of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir (TeH).

Syed Ali Gilani addressing a press conference at his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar strongly denounced the killing of TeH leader, Mir Hafeezullah, who was shot dead by Indian troops in disguise after barging into his residence at Akingam in Achabal area of Islamabad district on Tuesday. He said that enough hints were given about life threats faced by Mir Hafeezullah, but the authorities paid no heed and with the result, Indian secret agencies managed his assassination. It seems that the kill list prepared by the government of India and its agencies in 2016, which included names of Hurriyat activists, traders, intellectuals and journalists, is being implemented now, he said.

Syed Ali Gilani, who was flanked by the TeH Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, said, “When Ikhwanis unleashed terror across Kashmir, they selectively targeted cream of Jamaat-e-Islami leaders who were real assets for Kashmir. Ikhwanis killed so many Jamaat leaders in the past.” Now again, it looks like agencies are out to implement the kill list prepared in 2016 and they have started from TeH, he added.

The APHC Chairman said that a detailed statement was issued to press by the TeH Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, explaining various threats to the life of Mir Hafeezullah but the authorities didn’t act at all.

“He (Hafizullah) was arrested under draconian Public Safety Act in August 2016 and released after spending two years in prison. In the past two months, he used to get calls wherein he was intimidated and also some people were seen suspiciously roaming around his house,” Syed Ali Gilani said. “This year we saw the killing of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Hakeem-ur-Rehman Sultani of Bomai Sopore and Tariq Ahmed of the Muslim League,” he said. “TeH is being targeted just because its vision is clear: Islam, Azadi (freedom) and unity,” he added.

The APHC Chairman said that Mir Hafeezullah was a committed soldier of TeH since 2008. “During the past 10 years, he spent most of the time in prison. His home was attacked by Indian forces’ personnel many a time and belongings there were looted,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...