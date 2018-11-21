India executes plan to eliminate hurriyat leadership

OIC reaffirms support for Kashmiris’ just struggle

Srinagar, November 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that Indian secret agencies have started executing their plan to eliminate resistance leadership.

Syed Ali Gilani addressing a press conference in Srinagar strongly denounced the targeted killing of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader, Mir Hafeezullah, by Indian troops in disguise in Achabal area of Islamabad district, yesterday. He said, it seems the kill list prepared by the government of India and its agencies in 2016, which included names of Hurriyat activists, traders, intellectuals and journalists, is being implemented now. He said, the way Indian army-backed Ikhwan and other militias selectively targeted members of Jamaat-e-Islami in the past, the same pattern is now being followed to eliminate the leaders of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

The Chairman Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, addressing mourners at the residence of martyred Mir Hafeezullah in Achabal, today, said the plan to wipe out Jamaat-e-Islami and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat is being executed and people have been armed to carry out this job.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Muhammad Azam Inqilabi, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Mir Shahid Saleem, Bilal Siddiqi, Hilal Ahmed War, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Zafar Akbar Butt, Muhammad Shafi Reshi, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Yasmeen Raja, Fahrida Bahenji, Zamruda Habib, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi, Syed Saleem Gilani, Jamaat-e-Islami, Democratic Freedom Party, Muslim Conference, Muslim League, High Court Bar Association and Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in their statements termed the targeted killing of Mir Hafeezullah a handiwork of Indian secret agencies. A similar statement has been issued by the Chairman of United Jihad Council, Syed Salahuddin.

Complete shutdown will be observed in occupied Kashmir, tomorrow, against the killing of Mir Hafeezullah and youth by Indian troops. Call for the strike has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership. The All Parties Hurriyat Conference organized a demonstration at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, today, against the killing Mir Hafeezullah and youth. Complete strike was observed in Shopian district, today, to mourn the killing of four youth by Indian troops. Thousands of people had participated in the funeral prayers of the martyred youth in their native areas in the district, yesterday.

Meanwhile, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) was observed, today, with religious fervor across the occupied territory. Thousands of people thronged mosques, shrines and Imambargahs across the territory and offered special prayers. The biggest congregation was held at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar.

In Jeddah, the Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr Yousef Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, presiding over a seminar and a photo exhibition on Kashmir reiterated OIC’s full support to the people of Kashmir in their legitimate struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination. The event was jointly organized by the Pakistan Consulate and the OIC at the OIC Secretariat in Jeddah. The OIC chief urged India government to stop using brute force against the people of occupied Kashmir. Others who addressed on the occasion included Pakistani Consul General, Shehryar Akbar Khan, and the Convener of APHC-AJK chapter, Ghulam Muhammad Safi.

