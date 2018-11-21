OIC reaffirms support for Kashmiris’ just struggle

Pakistani consulate, OIC hold Kashmir event in Jeddah

Jeddah, November 21 (KMS): The Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr Yousef Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, has reiterated OIC’s full support to the people of Kashmir in their legitimate struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

Dr Yousef Ahmed Al-Othaimeen reaffirmed the support while presiding over a seminar and photo exhibition jointly organized by the Pakistan Consulate and the OIC at the OIC Secretariat in Jeddah in connection with the Kashmir Black Day. India had landed its troops in Srinagar on 27th October in 1947 and illegally occupied the territory of Jammu and Kashmir against the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and in total disregard to the partition Plan of Indian subcontinent.

This is the second consecutive year that the OIC Secretary General presided over the seminar held under the theme of “Kashmir continues to bleed”. The OIC chief called upon the Indian government to stop using brute force against the Kashmiri people. He informed that the Kashmir dispute has been one of the most important preoccupations of the OIC over three decades. Dr Al-Othaimeen condemned the human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. He recalled his recent meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, during which they particularly discussed the Kashmir dispute. He said that he had assured the prime minister of OIC’s unflinching support on the Kashmir cause.

In his welcoming speech, Pakistani Consul General, Shehryar Akbar Khan, said that the Kashmir Black Day event was organised to mark the illegal entry of Indian forces into Jammu and Kashmir in 1947. He thanked Saudi Arabia, the OIC and its member states for supporting the people of Kashmir in their just struggle against the Indian occupation.

The consul general said that the government of Pakistan would continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their historic struggle. He highlighted the plight of the people of occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to help stop human rights violations in the occupied territory and support the UN Report’s recommendation to constitute a Commission of Inquiry (COI) to investigate these rights abuses.

The Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, on the occasion briefed the audience about the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir. He appealed to the world community to play its role in holding a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to enable the Kashmiri people exercise their inherent right to self-determination.

The members of the Kashmir Committee Jeddah presented a resolution to the OIC Secretary General calling upon the organization to redouble its efforts for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

The photo exhibition and seminar on Kashmir at the OIC Secretariat has become an annual feature for the past five years. The event was well attended by high level OIC officials including OIC Secretary General’s Special Representative on Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador Abdullah Al-Alim, Saudi officials, members of Diplomatic Corps, local dignitaries and representatives of Pakistani community.

The Consulate also organized other events to commemorate Kashmir Black Day at the residence of consul general of Pakistan.

Like this: Like Loading...