People have been armed to wipe out JI, Teh in IOK: Ashraf Sehrai

Srinagar, November 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has said that people have been armed to wipe out TeH and Jamaat-e-Islami in the territory.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said this while addressing mourners at the residence of martyred TeH leader, Mir Hafeezullah, in Achabal area Islamabad district, today.

Mir Hafeezullah was martyred after Indian troops in disguise barged into his residence in Achabal and resorted to indiscriminate firing, yesterday. Mir’s wife was also injured in the attack.

“The plan to wipe out Jamaat and TeH is being executed and people have been armed to carry out this job,” Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said. “In mid-nineties what Ikhwan did to Jamaat is being repeated.”

