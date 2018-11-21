Shutdown in Shopian against killing of youth by troops

Srinagar, November 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, today, to mourn the killing of four youth by Indian troops.

All the shops, business establishments and educational institutions are closed while the traffic is off the roads in the district.

The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Nadigam area of the district, yesterday. At least ten civilians, including three girls, were injured due to the use of force by Indian troops on peaceful protesters in the area.

On the other hand, thousands of people had participated in the funeral prayers of the martyred youth in their native areas in the district. Multiple rounds of funeral prayers were offered for the youth due to huge rush of people.

Meanwhile, an Indian soldier was injured in a landmine explosion in Balakote area of Poonch district. Rifleman Lakshman Limphu who sustained multiple splinter injuries, was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. He was later shifted to military hospital Rajouri for advanced treatment.

