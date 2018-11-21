Targeted killing of Mir Hafeezullah strongly condemned

Hurriyat leaders term the murder handiwork of Indian agencies

Srinagar, November 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly denounced the targeted killing of senior leader of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir (TeH), Mir Hafeezullah, terming it a handiwork of Indian secret agencies.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement in Srinagar denouncing in strong terms this cowardly and brutal act of the Indian agencies called for a complete shutdown on Thursday (22nd November) and peaceful protests after Friday prayers on 23rd November. It said that Indian rulers through their local collaborators were eliminating political activists, who raised their voice against India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The resistance leaders paid rich and glorious tributes to Mir Hafeezullah, expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and reiterated their stand not to bow down to such brutal acts. They appealed to the international human rights organizations and champions of democracy to wake up from the deep slumber and open their eyes and mind to check these extra-judicial killings under the patronage of Indian forces.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Mir Shahid Saleem, Bilal Siddiqi, Hilal Ahmed War, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Zafar Akbar Butt, Muhammad Azam Inqilabi, Muhammad Shafi Reshi, Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Yasmeen Raja, Fahrida Bahenji, Zamruda Habib, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi, Syed Saleem Gilani, Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir, Democratic Freedom Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Muslim League, Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami and the Chairman of United Jihad Council, Syed Salahuddin, in their statements termed the targeted killing of Mir Hafeezullah as an act of state terrorism.

They said that these killings were aimed at intimidating the Kashmiri people into submission. However, they said that brutal killings, detentions and arbitrary measures could not deter the Kashmiris from pursuing their cherished mission of freedom and they would continue their struggle till complete success. They said that Mir Hafeezullah’s contribution and sacrifices in the ongoing freedom movement would always be remembered.

On the other hand, delegation of various pro-freedom organizations including Tehreek-e-Hurriyat and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front visited Akingam Achabal area of Islamabad district and expressed solidarity with the family of the martyred leader.

