APHC-AJK holds protest against Indian state terrorism in IOK

Islamabad, November 22 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a protest demonstration in Islamabad against the growing Indian state terrorism and continued illegal detention and other rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leaders in their speeches strongly condemned the Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and appealed to the international community to play role in granting Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

They also denounced the killing of senior leader of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mir Hafeezullah by gunmen backed by Indian secret agencies in Kashmir on Tuesday. They added that India under a planned conspiracy had started the heinous killings of Hurriyat leaders in Kashmir but the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

They also said that sham polls in the occupied territory by the Indian government are no alternative to right to self-determination. They said that the people of Kashmir wanted impartial plebiscite under the UN supervision and no farcical elections.

