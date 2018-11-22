DC, DSP admit Indian forces use ieds during casos in IOK

Srinagar, November 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have admitted the use of deadly weapons like improvised explosive device [IEDs] by Indian forces during the cordon and search operations in the territory.

The acknowledgement was made in reports submitted by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora and the SSP Bandipora before the Human Rights Commission of the territory. The reports were submitted in response to a petition filed by the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo wherein he had sought details whether forces were using chemical weapons during the operations.

Untoo in his petition cited the killing of five Kashmiri youth by Indian forces’ personnel on September 20, 2018, at Shokhbaba in Bandipora district and feared that the chemical weapons and improvised explosive device [IEDs] were used by the forces to blow up houses.

The petition had said that the IEDs were so powerful that besides razing the houses they burnt the bodies beyond recognition. “I urge the Commission to seek a detailed report from the Government of India over this serious issue,” he had demanded and said that the use of IEDs against Kashmiri youth was a war crime.

In the reports submitted by DC and SSP Bandipora before the Commission also acknowledged the use of military weapons like LMG, INSAS and AK-47 during the operations.

