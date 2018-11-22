Family of Budgam man slapped with third PSA lives in misery

Srinagar, November 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the family members of Sajad Ahmad Rather, a cab driver from Cheki-Kawoosa village of Budgam district, have been striving for his release for the past 20 months.

The hope raised after High Court quashed his detention under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) for the second time some weeks ago could not live long as he was slapped with a third PSA on November 3.

“Ham Allah K raham Pai rahtai hai (we live on God’s mercy),” said Jigra Begum’s, Sajad’s mother, in a media interview in Srinagar. “There are no men in our home to speak up or welcome the guests,” she added.

The police detained Sajad three times under PSA in the span of about one and a half year, Jigra said.

She lives with her daughter-in-law and grandchildren (Sajad’s wife and children) in the house.

Like this: Like Loading...