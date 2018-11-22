Hurriyat leaders continue to condemn Mir’s killing

Srinagar, November 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have continued to condemn the killing of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat senior leader, Mir Hafeezullah.

Gunmen backed by Indian secret agencies martyred senior leader of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mir Hafeezullah, in Islamabad district on Tuesday.

On the directives of Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a delegation of the forum and Awami Action Committee visited Badoora, Achabal in Islamabad district to express solidarity with the family members of Haeeizullah Mir. The delegation comprised Muhammad Shafi Khan, Muhammad Yousuf Butt, Muhammad Sidiq Hazar, Nazir Ahmed Sofi and Muzaffar Ahmed Tak.

Speaking over phone with Ghulam Qadir Mir, the brother of Hafeezullah Mir, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed heartfelt condolences and said that the Hafeezullah was a great soldier of Kashmir movement, who remained steadfast towards his mission till his death.

Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement in Srinagar, condemned the murder of Mir Hafeezullah, and demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in a statement said, “Indian rulers through their local collaborators have always played role in eliminating political activists.” Bilal Ahmad Sidiqui termed the killing as cold blooded murder.

Jammu and Kashmir National Front said, “Human blood has become so cheap in Kashmir that even political leaders and activists are being killed.” Hurriyat leader Javed Ahmad Mir also paid tributes to Mir Hafeezullah.

The Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) in a statement said, “Indian agencies and their proxies in the territory have unleashed reign of terror to suppress the pro-freedom voices.” Mir Muhmmad Iqbal along with Manzoor Ahmad Butt and Hafiz Shabbir visited native home of Mir Hafeezullah and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. Speaking on the occasion, Mir Iqbal termed the killing of Hafiz horrendous.

A high-level delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party comprised Advocate Fayaz Ahmad Sodagar, Bashir Azim and Ghulam Mohammad Mukdam visited Akingam, Achabal in Islamabad district to pay homage to the deceased Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader, Mir Hafizullah.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) comprising Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri and Bashir Ahmad Rather visited the residence of Mir Hafizullah and participated in a congregational prayers meeting at Akingam Achabal Islamabad, today. On the occasion the JKLF delegation met with the bereaved family members and expressed solidarity with them.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmi Ummat-e-Islami comprising Waheed Ahmad Khan, Gulzar Ahmad Madni and Shamsuddin Zargar visited the residence of Mir Hafizullah and paid glowing tributes to the deceased.

