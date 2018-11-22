OIC latest statement on Kashmir welcomed

Srinagar, November 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has welcomed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its continued support to the freedom struggle of Kashmir.

The JKDFP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said the international forums like OIC have to do more than issuing statements so that people of Kashmir are saved from the Indian onslaught from all sides.

He said that OIC’s fresh statement to continue its support to the oppressed Kashmiri people is welcomed but Kashmiri people needed more than mere statements to get rid of the Indian imperialism. He said it is the moral obligation of the OIC to plead the case of Kashmiri people in the highest forums so that Indian atrocities in Kashmir are exposed.

