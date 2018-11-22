Rehmani denounces brutal murder of TeH leader

Islamabad, November 22 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has strongly condemned brutal murder of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir leader, Mir Hafeezullah in Achabal, Islamabad district of occupied Kashmir.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad paid rich tributes to the martyred Hurriyat leader for his sacrifices and warned the aggressors and occupiers of the consequences of their naked bloodbath.

He urged the leadership to ponder over the bleeding and unfolding precarious situation and urge the world to make India answerable for its failure in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said the public opinion in India should assess and visualize the consequences of the ferocious confrontation of Delhi rulers with the people of Kashmir and put pressure on them to bring changes in their tyrannical and rigid Kashmir policy in the interest of peace-thirsty humanity in the region, he concluded.

