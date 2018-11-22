Replicating 1990s oppression will yield India nothing: Malik

Denounces shifting of Kashmiri inmates to outside jails

Srinagar, November 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the incarcerated Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Libation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik while condemning the shifting of dozens of Kashmiri detainees to Haryana jail en masse has termed the move as cruel and illegitimate.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said, replicating the oppression of 1990’s will yield Indian occupation authorities nothing but failure.

It is pertinent to mention that recently more than 40 Kashmiri inmates detained under black law Public Safety Act (PSA) were shifted to Haryana Jail from Kotbhalwal and Kathua jails.

The JKLF chairman said, all international laws and even orders of the Indian Supreme Court prevent authorities from shifting inmates to jails located far-off from their residences but Jammu and Kashmir is run on police whims and commands and what is more ironical is all this is being done in the name of democracy and peace.

Yasin Malik said in 1990s, it was a common practice of colonial authorities to shift detainees to outside Jammu and Kashmir jails and after pressures. “After implementation of Govern rule in Jammu and Kashmir, a dictatorial ordinance was issued by occupational regime authorizing establishment to shift Kashmiri inmates to Indian jails,” he added.

He said the motive behind the shifting is to inflict more and more misery on the poor families of these inmates. He deplored that the present regime was run by a governor who claimed to be a political one but was on daily basis issuing dictatorial orders and statements.

Terming the plight of inmates languishing in various jails of Jammu especially Hiranagar Jail as most atrocious, Yasin Malik said these inmates are living in a hell as they are being tortured on daily basis.

Similarly, inmates in jails of Kathua, Kotbhjalwal, Jammu, and Srinagar central jail and Tihar jail, New Delhi are also facing apathy of Indian authorities, he added.

