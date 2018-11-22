Sehrai describes Hafeezullah’s killing as heinous, cowardly act

Srinagar, November 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai visited the residence of martyr Mir Hafeezullah in Achabal area of Islam district and described his killing as a heinous and cowardly act.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai while addressing mourners at Baddoo in Achabal said that Hafeezullah was assassinated by cowards who were afraid of his commitment. Under a well thought-out plan, he added, Indian forces are strengthening the hands of unidentified gunmen to kill pro-freedom leaders and activists. He said before this incident, many pro-freedom leaders and activists were targeted by such unidentified gunmen.

Sehrai, as per the statement issued by the party, said that since 1990, under a well-planned conspiracy, top religious and political leadership was targeted from time to time to deprive the Kashmiri people of their leadership. “However, these killings did not dampen the resolve of the resistance leadership which continued to carry forward the movement, against all odds, Sehrai added.

He said, he was deeply shocked and horrified to hear the heinous assassination,” “In his death, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat and Kashmir freedom struggle have lost an outstanding leader who worked for Kashmir cause for decades and chose to fight Indian occupation with commitment ,conviction and dedication.

He said Mir Hafeezullah was a brave son of soil who despite many adversities remained steadfast to the cause, embraced martyrdom and attained immortal success but those who conspired and attacked him got nothing but everlasting shame and disgrace.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said National Conference founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah and all pro-India politicians are responsible for Kashmir being in mess today.

