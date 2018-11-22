Shutdown in IOK against Hafizullah’s killing

IOK regime admits use of ieds during CASOS

Srinagar, November 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in the Kashmir valley, today, against the target killing of senior Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader, Mir Hafeezullah in broad daylight by Indian army men in disguise.

All shops, other business establishments and private offices were closed while public transport was off the road in Srinagar and all other districts of the Valley. The authorities suspended train service in view of the strike called by the Joint Resistance Leadership. The leadership has also called for protests after Juma prayers, tomorrow, against the killing of Mir Hafeezullah.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, speaking over phone to the brother of the martyred leader said that Mir was a great soldier of Kashmir movement, who remained committed to his mission till his death.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai while addressing mourners at the residence of martyr, Mir Hafeezullah, in Islamabad district described his killing as a cowardly act. Other Hurriyat leaders also continued to visit the family members of the martyred leader.

The illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Libation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the shifting of dozens of Kashmiri detainees en masse from Kotbhalwal and Kathua jails in Jammu to Haryana jail in India. On the instructions of Yasin Malik, a JKLF delegation visited the family members of martyred Mir Hafeezullah in Islamabad district.

A girl was injured in firing by Indian troops in Khudwani area of Kulgam district, today.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities admitted the use of deadly weapons like improvised explosive device by Indian forces to blow up houses and kill inmates during cordon and search operations in the territory. The acknowledgement was made in reports submitted by Deputy Commissioner and SSP Bandipora before the Human Rights Commission of the territory. The revelations were made in response to a petition filed by rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo before the commission.

The APHC-AJK chapter held a protest demonstration in Islamabad against the growing Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. The leaders in their speeches appealed to the international community to play its role in granting Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination. They also denounced the killing of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat senior leader, Mir Hafeezullah by Indian secret agencies in occupied Kashmir.

