Shutdown in Kashmir against Mir Hafizullah’s killing

Srinagar, November 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed in the Kashmir valley, today, against the broad-day killing of senior Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader, Mir Hafeezullah by Indian army men in disguise.

All shops, other business establishments and private offices are closed while public transport is off the roads in Srinagar and other district headquarters of the Valley. Train service has been suspended across the valley in view of the strike. ‘We have suspended all trains running in the Kashmir valley on Thursday,’ a senior railway official told media in Srinagar.

Call for the strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. The leadership has also called for protests after Juma prayers, tomorrow, against the killing.

Mir Hafeezullah was shot dead by Indian armed agents at his home in Achabal area of Islamabad district on Tuesday. His wife was also injured in the firing by the attackers.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik blamed Indian agencies for the unabated target killing of pro-freedom leaders including Mir Hafeezullah.

Meanwhile, a girl was injured in firing by Indian troops in Khudwani area of Kulgam district on Thursday morning.

Police arrested Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and put him under detention at his residences in Islamabad, today.

