Concern expressed over detainees’ shifting to Indian jails

Srinagar, November 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other pro-freedom organizations have expressed concern over the shifting of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists to jails outside the territory.

An APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said shifting of Kashmiri detainees to various Indian jails sans justification and the step clearly shows that no rule of law exist in occupied Kashmir is directly ruled by the lakhs of Indian forces’ personnel deployed in the territory. He said mass shifting of Kashmiri detainees to outside prisons is being done without informing their respective families which has added to the miseries’ of the parents whose loved ones have been languishing in jails for their only crime of demanding Kashmir resolution.

A spokesman of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the move not only against the principles of democracy but also a blatant violation of the guidelines of Indian Supreme Court. He said 23 political prisoners have been shifted to the Haryana prison against the violation of the ruling of Indian Supreme Court. He said 2,200 political prisoners were lodged in various jails of the territory for demanding their right to self-determination. He urged all the world forums to take a serious note of the ultimate repression being unleashed in Kashmir and build a pressure on New Delhi to stop rights abuses in the Valley.

The spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) in his statement in Srinagar denounced the shifting of Kashmir detainees to jails outside the territory. He said, “These detainees are meted out ill-treatment which is open violation of agreements made in Geneva Convention.

He also expressed concern over the worsening health condition of detainees, saying they are being ill-treated and denied proper medical aid in jails. He said, “There is no permanent posting of doctors inside the jails. It is political vendetta that detainees in outside jail are ill-treated.”

The spokesman appealed to the international human rights organizations to come to the rescue of these detainees and take steps for early release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in different jails.

Like this: Like Loading...