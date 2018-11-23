Gilani, Mirwaiz hold meeting in Srinagar with former PM of Norway

Srinagar, November 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, and the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, held a meeting with the former Prime Minister of Norway, Kjell Magne Bondevik, in Srinagar, today.

Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq during the meeting held at Gilani’s Hyderpora residence in Srinagar apprised Kjell Magne Bondevik of the prevailing grim situation of occupied Kashmir and the gross human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the territory.

After the meeting, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a Tweet termed the meeting as fruitful. He wrote that as Norway is known to play a constructive role in conflict resolution across the globe, the Hurriyat leaders urged Kjell Magne Bondevik to help in ending the daily killings in occupied Kashmir and early settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

